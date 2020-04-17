Hawke's Bay restaurants and cafes say they're ready to reopen under level 3 restrictions, and they'll find new ways to operate under new times ahead.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Thursday that food deliveries and pick-ups would be possible if New Zealand moves to level 3, but restaurants and cafes could not reopen eat-in facilities.

Ardern will announce on Monday whether the country will move to alert level 3 two days later or remain under level 4 lockdown.

READ MORE:

• Hawke's Bay hospitality finalists announced

• Hawke's Bay's food and wine celebrated at hospitality awards

• Premium - Hawke's Bay hospitality industry preparing for tough times

• Hawke's Bay hospitality industry celebrates successes

Shed 2 on the Quay owner Khovind Nuckchhed said they are already putting plans in place for a takeaway menu and changing this for the new times ahead.

"When the announcement comes on Monday, whatever the future will hold, we will be able to adapt then."

He said the government wage support had helped them and many others across Hawke's Bay.

Hospitality New Zealand chief executive Julie White said the level change would make no difference to most restaurant businesses, and has called for the Government to review its guidelines to save companies from going under.

Advertisement

"Thousands of hospitality businesses will potentially close and that will result in tens of thousands of staff redundancies."

Although providing takeaway and pick-up options would offer a small amount of revenue for some businesses, many restaurants were not in a position to simply change their core business, which was on-site trade.

Shed 2 on the Quay owner Khovind Nuckchhed said that for them they are already putting plans in place for a takeaway menu and changing this for the new times ahead. Photo / Paul Taylor

Restaurants that could demonstrate safe practices such as physical distancing and water-tight hygiene procedures should be able to open sooner rather than later, she said.

James Beck of Bistronomy said some venues and restaurants with big overheads will most likely struggle during this time.

But for many in Hawke's Bay, including himself, the ability to get back in the kitchen and open their doors in a way will help, he said.

"For many it will just be great for them to be able to get back to business again in some way."

Beck said takeaway menus and pick-ups would be possible, but it was crucial that the people of Hawke's Bay supported them.

"For now it's not about looking to make big profits but finding a way where we can get through this and that is to focus locally and support each other, which will be especially important over the coming months," he said.

Advertisement

"The coming year or two will bring with it big changes and we all need to find a way to adapt to that in a way."