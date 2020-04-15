Air New Zealand revenue boss Cam Wallace held out a glimmer of hope for the airline's international future at a tourism summit today, but says the most immediate steps out of lockdown won't help it much.

He has seen revenue plunge during the past two months to a point where it the airline is targeting earnings of $500 million, rather than $6 billion it had projected. It now faces drawing on a $900m bailout loan from the Government as it burns through cash.

He said Air New Zealand was down to a bare bones, basic schedule.

''Our demand profile at the moment is at 1 per cent - we carry cargo and a very small number of essential workers,'' Wallace told a Tourism NZ webinar discussing the future of the industry.

Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis has ordered a shift to make domestic tourism a priority for the industry which vied with dairy as our top foreign exchange earner before collapsing completely when border restrictions were imposed.

Wallace said any move to alert level 3 would not help the airline much because of rules over who could travel and the need for social distancing on planes.

''Our perception is that no real difference between level 4 and 3 - maybe one per cent - we don't see that as material. Even down to level 2 we don't see a tremendous upswing in demand,'' said Wallace.

If there was more demand for travel but social distancing was still required this could create challenges for the airline because up to half its seats were unavailable because planes had been parked up and moth-balled.

"We're very anxious to understand when social distancing will be removed,'' he said.

The airline also wanted clarity as soon as possible on when border restrictions would be lifted and the conditions that would remain.

If the airline was out of markets such as Chicago, San Francisco and Buenos Aires for too long it would be challenging to restart them and recapture tourists.

''And we're competing against an awful lot of hungry nations with deeper pockets than New Zealand.''

The airline had been forced to pivot towards its domestic network because of border restrictions and was keen to work with the Government on what could be done to ease them.

While an international comeback would be incremental, the airline could leverage a wide range of sales and marketing channels to make it happen.

''Rest assured that Air New Zealand doesn't want to be a domestic-only carrier. That will be short term focus for us - but we do have ambitions to get back to being an international carrier. We've got wide bodies we want to get back in the air.''

The airline would form joint ventures with suppliers to kickstart travel.

Rival airlines that flooded into New Zealand over the last six years may not be so quick to return and that would provide opportunities for Air New Zealand. The airline benefited from airline shake-ups following 9/11 and the global financial crisis that developed late in 2007.

''Air NZ, as a small, nimble carrier, is confident it has the ability to respond to those changes. There could be some opportunity for Air NZ as some of our competitors make a conscious decision - not to come to New Zealand.''

Wallace said the ''painful'' process of laying off staff would take some time.

The airline, which is getting $72.3 million from the Government's wage subsidy scheme, is in the process of laying off up to a third of its 12,500 staff. The loss of about 1500 cabin crew and 380 pilots' roles have been proposed.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website



