A Napier natural yarn store is unhappy with the Government after being deemed "non-essential" in a backflip by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

MBIE says knitting is not an essential service, and it has apologised for the confusion its initial "essential" declaration had caused.

But general manager of Skeinz, the retail face of Design Spun Mill Ltd, Brendan Jackson, says the ministry is pulling the wool over the public's eyes.

He said the process of getting yarn to customers was safe, and knitting had crucial mental and physical health benefits for society during the lockdown, particularly with winter approaching.

Jackson said the mill was one of the few textile plants left in Australasia and times were "challenging enough" pre-Covid-19.

"As a contract yarn manufacturer our business has battled cheap imported yarns for the last 30 years and it's been our move into online sales, through our Skeinz brand, that was providing a sustainable future for the business," Jackson said.

"Every closed day makes a significant difference."

Jackson said MBIE was contacted by phone "well before" there was any online application process.

"After a 30-minute interview we received approval to trade knitting yarn as essential components required to make warm clothing and blankets, particularly given the change of season," he said.

He said he was grateful for the Government's assistance packages released to provide initial support to help NZ businesses.

"But focus and consideration now needs to be given to how we emerge from the Covid-19 storm and what is left of businesses to rebuild NZ's economy.

"We can have 'People and the Economy' by enabling some businesses that can safely operate under Covid-19 level 4 guidelines to begin to trade and give them every chance of surviving."

Knitting and yarn craft were proven mental health and wellbeing management tools, especially for those already suffering from existing mental health conditions, he said.

"Over halfway through the lockdown period mental health is a growing Government concern across the country so support needs to be provided to any business making a difference here," he said.

"A significant portion of the Skeinz customer base is seniors in the 70-plus category (primary at risk category) who are completely locked down either at home or in aged care facilities.

"In home care providers and mental health staff use knitting to alleviate a variety of mental health conditions and our customer base also includes neo-natal trusts, hospitals, educators, prisons and others."

Brendan Jackson of Skeinz, Napier, wants the government to re-consider its 'essential services' list. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Design Spun mill is already an MPI-registered transitional facility, certified to handle and process biosecurity "at-risk" imported products, and the staff are "well used" to operating in a very comprehensive compliance framework, he said.

"We have closed the walk-in Skeinz store but we believe the Skeinz 'online business' is a classic example of a business that can safely operate on a 'zero risk' business model with no chance of virus transmission ex our warehouse," he said.

"Order management and inquiry response is remote with our manager working from home and we have only one person working in the warehouse, with PPE provided and used. In addition we have additional Covid-19 personal hygiene standards and cleaning and sterilising procedures in place."

He said there was the misconception the courier and distribution network were under pressure delivering essential products.

"This is simply not true with couriers in many areas delivering few parcels daily. They are required as an 'essential service', but are underutilised and are on the road daily anyway already delivering to customers," he said.

"We are also seriously concerned about the application and fairness of the MBIE's opinion in relation to essential goods.

"Whilst a younger person may not consider knitting yarn as an essential good, an elderly person suffering from depression or anxiety certainly does – to say nothing of the occupational health benefits."

In response to the backflip, an MBIE spokeswoman apologised for the confusion its initial decision had caused, but stood by the decision to reclassify knitting as "non-essential".

"The Ministry was responding to a quickly evolving situation to ensure it met the goal of minimising the risk to public health," she said.

"Knitting is not considered an essential services. While we understand that people may use knitting as an activity to support their wellbeing during the alert level 4 period, these types of products would not be considered an essential good.

"The Government needs to put in restrictions on which business can and cannot supply essential services to minimise the spread of Covid-19. The more businesses we have open, the harder it will be to contain the spread of Covid-19."

Essential businesses, and those that support them, would continue to provide the necessities of life for everyone in New Zealand during alert level 4, she said.

"This means food, medicine, healthcare, energy, fuel, waste-removal, internet and financial support will continue to be available. Knitting does not provide the necessities of life, where there are no alternatives, during alert level 4."