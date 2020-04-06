As Covid-19 spreads across the world, more and more of us are working from home. In light of this global shift (and all of our heightened stress levels), it's crucial to take steps to avoid

1. Add emojis (but proceed with caution)

2. Realise typos send a message

3. Emotionally proofread your message

4. Punctuation matters even more for very short sentences

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

5. Use richer communications when you're first getting to know each other

6. Default to video

Related articles:

7. Communicate your level of urgency in Slack

8. Don't panic

9. Avoid email when you need a 'yes'

10. Don't send emails or Slack messages during off hours if it's not urgent

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.