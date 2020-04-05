COMMENT:

Grant Robertson said it was too early to project the rate of unemployment as a result of Covid-19, but as of last week the wage subsidy had paid out $4.2 billion to 642,000 employees

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

To pay, or not to pay?

Redundancy

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

What about new employees?

Health and safety

Other logistical challenges