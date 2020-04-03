COMMENT:

Q: My mum had her KiwiSaver in a growth fund, and last week she changed it to a cash fund after seeing a loss of $20,000 as a result of the Covid crisis. I told her, "Listen to Mary before you do anything", but she didn't.

Now that I have shown her all of your warnings (after months of tirelessly suggesting your podcast) it is too late, the damage has been done.

She and my stepdad (who didn't bother to change) are only 36 and 37. They own their own home and therefore will not be touching KiwiSaver for another 30-odd years.

The question now is: should she quickly change back to the growth fund and cut her losses, or just sit tight in this new fund?

PS. I'm 21, I'm investing, I'm paying off my car loan ASAP and I listen to the RNZ Your Money podcasts religiously. I also went out and got Rich Enough? the other day. I love it.

A: This makes a change from parents worrying about their children's finances. And the next letter is about a young man trying to educate his dad. They go with the theme of adult children

Do-nothings win

