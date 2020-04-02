Subway franchises around the country have donated more than 17 tonnes of fresh produce to some of New Zealand's most vulnerable people as Covid-19 takes its toll.

More than 17 tonnes of tomatoes, lettuce, capsicums and carrots have been sent to KiwiHarvest and other food charities in a bid to get produce to the communities most in need.

Subway restaurants between Auckland and Wellington rallied to make sure the produce, which cannot be used in stores because of the lockdown, didn't go to waste.

Subway New Zealand country director, Chris Churchmichael, said Kiwis are feeling the brunt of Covid-19 and donating food was a way Subway could help.

Advertisement

Subway New Zealand Country Director, Chris Churchmichael and KiwiHarvest CEO, Gavin Findlay. Photo / Supplied

"Kiwis are facing an unprecedented time – everyone is feeling the brunt of this crisis and the Subway family is not immune to the devastating impacts," said Churchmichael.

"Our corporate teams, supplier partners, franchise owners and sandwich artists know it's our responsibility to do our bit to help others in any capacity we can.

"That's why I am immensely proud of our Subway family who have stopped at nothing to ensure that we help support Kiwis in need."

"Kiwis have always supported us, now it's our time to support you."





Subway also recently donated move 115,000 meals to families on Subway's World Sandwich Day.

KiwiHarvest CEO Gavin Findlay says Subway's donation comes at a time of high food insecurity.

"The donation means we can continue to connect food to New Zealanders who are struggling during this crisis."

Churchmichael confirmed Subway stores around the country would reopen as soon as it was safe.



‌

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website