Never in their worst dreams could New Zealand business leaders have imagined the havoc Covid-19 would wreak. As they try to wrestle chaos into some order, Andrea Fox asked them some searching questions. Today she talks to Mainfreight's managing director Don Braid.

Briefly describe recent weeks for you and your business?

Interesting, challenging and motivating.

Are you working from home?

As we are an essential service, I'm still at Mainfreight with our amazing people.

How has the family reacted?

Family are in a great space. The house is the tidiest it's ever been – even the linen cupboard has had a makeover.

What time have you been getting up and getting to bed?

6am get ups - our daughter is a PT trainer, she is brutal on me. To bed when the wine is finished.

What's the biggest challenge about your current working situation?

Leaving the family bubble every day is difficult, but they get it and probably can't wait for me to leave. And for the business, keeping our people around the world connected, and in the zone to deliver for our customers. Keeping them safe and protected is in the forefront of our minds every day.

What has been your worst/most fearful moment/realisation in this crisis so far?

It's not fear, it is the realisation our world has changed, and how we adapt is the challenge.

Your biggest personal challenge so far?

The bloody burpees in the morning! And keeping up with the speed that our leadership team are operating at.

Your most valuable lesson so far?



We must communicate better and more often.

Have you bought shares in the past fortnight? If so, in what industry/sector?

The rules stop us investing in the best company. Yep, you know who that is!

Have you bought gold or any other perceived "safe" asset? If so, what?

Gold, what's that? Isn't Mainfreight gold?!

Have you made time for exercise? If so, what exercise?

Those burpees, cycling and Joe Wicks' workouts. They hurt!

What score between 1 and 10 do you give the Government's general performance in handling this crisis so far?

10. Applaud their performance. This is the time to support the Government and their objectives. They have united New Zealand in this battle, and the response from our front-line responders has been wonderful – putting others before themselves, and acting with courage and kindness. Makes us proud to be Kiwis.

Your prediction for the lockdown duration?

Our focus is the next four weeks, then the next four ...