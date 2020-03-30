The Warehouse and Noel Leeming will be open for business online during the coronavirus lockdown, selling products like heaters, bedding and toasters.

Yesterday, the Government announced the sale of essential goods such as heaters, whiteware and computers would be allowed.

The decision was made in recognition of the need for people to safely isolate, stay connected to one another and work or study from home.

A number of items had been vetted for sale by two major arms of The Warehouse Group (WHS): The Warehouse and Noel Leeming.

The Warehouse would sell hygiene health and beauty items, baby supplies, homewares including bedding, heating, engine oil, batteries and more.

Noel Leeming would include items needed for working from home and homeschooling such as computer accessories, laptops and routers.

Items for cooking such as toasters, kettles, ovens and fridges and replacement items like washing machines were also included, as were air purifiers and heating essentials.

The essential goods would be made available via The Warehouse and Noel Leeming websites and customer call centres, WHS said in a statement.

Team members working to support the completion of orders would be working under strict hygiene and safe distancing guidelines.

Orders would be fulfilled from 18 locations, including the two national distribution centres, six The Warehouse locations and 10 Noel Leeming locations.

Goods would be delivered to customers in a contactless way, WHS said.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment warned companies who didn't adhere to strict rules would be punished.

"If businesses are too generous in their interpretation of what is 'essential' or flout these rules, Government will take further action."

In order to be able to sell these essential goods, businesses must:

• Only take orders online or by phone and keep storefronts shut.

• Take orders for only essential non-food goods.

• Home deliver all essential goods in a contactless way and not allow people to visit stores to select or collect goods.

• Take all appropriate public health measures to protect their staff and customers (e.g. physical distancing, hygiene basics, appropriate personal protective equipment).

• Notify MBIE that they meet these conditions and intend to offer essential goods for sale and provide a list of those products.

The public must order responsibly purchasing only those items that were absolutely necessary to facilitate life and work during the lockdown period.

Members of the public were asked to be patient as businesses amended their systems in order to comply with the new rules.