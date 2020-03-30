

The County Hotel in Napier is in search of new ownership.

The three-level boutique hotel, in the heart of Napier's Art Deco neighbourhood on Browning St, is up for sale by private treaty.

Originally constructed in 1909, the County Hotel, which has been trading on the site since 1993, is the only remaining example of Victorian-Edwardian classical style architecture in the region, surviving the 1931 earthquake.

Colliers Hawke's Bay Director Danny Blair said the property is arguably Napier's most iconic upscale accommodation.

"Comprising 18 beautifully appointed and spacious guest rooms, the County Hotel is one of the most sought-after places to stay in the Hawke's Bay region," he said.

"The hotel's restaurant, Wine Street, and the quaint Churchill bar are also highly popular with in house guests, visitors and locals alike."

The hotel, a protected heritage building, occupies a 574sq m freehold site and 1480sq m gross of internal space.

The current owners, who purchased the property in 2002, undertook significant refurbishment, turning the hotel into one of the first Qualmark rated five-star boutique lodging facilities in New Zealand.

Wayne Keene of Resort Brokers New Zealand said the location of the hotel is key.

"Positioned just 100m from the waterfront and 300m from the town centre, it has secured its popularity as a dining and event destination with the local community and visitors," he said.

"It's ideally suited to continue trading as an independently owned and operated hotel and hospitality business. Or, alternatively, investors could consider unlocking additional value by leasing the hotel or hospitality businesses and holding the property as a passive investment.

"As the Hawke's Bay continues to grow, we are expecting robust trading conditions to continue into the foreseeable future."

The building features original Edwardian gothic features and Art Deco influences, including high ceilings, wood panelling and intricate detailing.

Colliers International National Director of Hotels Dean Humphries said Napier is fast becoming one of the country's most popular tourism destinations.

"Napier is currently underpinned by one of the country's strongest domestic markets and is becoming increasingly popular with a growing number of international visitors who are drawn to the city's unique 1930s Art Deco architecture, as well as the world-renowned wineries and beautiful coastline of the surrounding region," he said.

"The region is also very popular as a key regional event destination with a full concert schedule over the summer season, including annual events such as Mission Estate which saw Elton John play two concerts this summer season and the Art Deco Festival, which brings around 40,000 people to the area each year."

The County Hotel building has a Grade B seismic rating, with facilities including a commercial kitchen, manager's accommodation and back of house services.