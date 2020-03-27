COMMENT:

Q: How will parenting arrangements work?

A: Okay in the same community. No if not. Lots of parents feel that current arrangements are enforceable. Public Health orders override any Family Court orders.

The general rule is that where there is shared care and parents are living in different towns or cities, the child or children, should stay with the parent who has their care prior to the lockdown period.

On the other hand, if the parents live in the same community, changeover during that time is permitted.

The implementation of these policies, in many cases, is contrary to the agreed Family Court Order. Many parents are under the impression that their parenting orders should be enforceable. However public health considerations trumps any Family Court order.

The key matter for parents is to act in the children's best interests in ensuring they have the best possible chance of not contracting the virus.

Q: Will my relationship survive?

A: There are real challenges for partners who remain in the same property. For many couples, they will not have been together in a confined space for such a prolonged time.

There are additional stresses involved in managing work and children. There will be a significant spike in separations when lockdown ends and over the 4 to 8 weeks that follow.

If your relationship is feeling strained during this period, there are online counselling services available online. Engaging the help of a professional may enable you to come out of this trying time as a stronger couple.

Q: If I am in the process of separating, how will my share of the relationship property be affected by volatile asset values?

A: Residential property values have been predicted to fall. If you own a business, its value will also be affected by the implications of the shutdown period.

When things settle down it is important that you obtain up to date valuations before entering negotiations, as any previous valuations simply do not reflect the current reality.

Q: What if my house settlement occurs during the lockdown?

A: The Law Society released an update on March 26 regarding Property Settlements. Here's what we know:

• Covid-19 level 4 means the only permitted activity is that of essential businesses which are primarily related to the necessities of sustaining life.

• Given the State of Emergency declaration and further announcements from the government, it is now clear that any property settlements that require physical movement of people is now for all practical purposes "illegal".

You will need to speak further with your conveyancing lawyer as to what this means for you.

Q: What if I experience domestic violence?

A: Crisis services have been deemed an essential service so will remain available at alert level 4. Women's Refuge and Shine have joined a working group to provide extra support. This may include additional refuge and safe house accommodation for women and children escaping domestic violence, as well as increased remote services.

Free helplines if you are concerned about yourself or a loved one:

• Shine Helpline: 0508 744 633

• It's Not OK info line: 0800 456 450

• Women's Refuge crisis line: 0800 733 843

• Hey Bro helpline: 0800 Hey Bro (439 276) - for men who feel they're going to harm a loved one or whānau member

Q: What if my family is struggling financially?

A: You may be eligible to access the Government's Covid-19 recovery package, which is intended to support business, boost incomes and support households.

The Auckland City Mission is still operating but has modified its services. They have noted an increase in demand for emergency food parcels and expect this to continue to increase over the coming weeks. These emergency parcels are available at the Mission's Distribution Centre during the lockdown, rather than its main site.

Q: How can I be looking after my mental health?

A: It's important to not isolate yourself digitally. There is lots of helpful advice from experts regarding how to navigate mental health in this time.

If you need additional help, you can reach out to the below services for help:

• 1737 – Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor

• Lifeline – 0800 543 354 or free text 4357 (HELP)

• Youthline – 0800 376 633 or free text 234

• Samaritans – 0800 726 666