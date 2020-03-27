COMMENT:

We have experienced extreme volatility in markets as the Covid-19 pandemic has unfolded. This is naturally unnerving for investors.

Maintaining perspective, understanding risk tolerances and getting advice will help investors get through.

READ MORE:

1. Diversification, diversification, diversification

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

2. There's no crystal ball, so stick with what you know

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

3. Revisit your risk tolerance and asset allocation

4. Is it time to rebalance?

5. Safety in numbers