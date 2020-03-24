Key Points:

Domino's has confirmed it will be offering a free meal to elderly customers once a week during New Zealand's alert level 4 lockdown.

The fast-food franchise announced their Meals For Seniors initiative in response to the

Government's request for people to stay at home.

As of today, it will be providing senior citizens over the age of 70 who are within Domino's delivery territory one free meal a week.

Food delivery services come under "essential businesses".

Domino's NZ General Manager Cameron Toomey said that the company recognises that our older citizens are some of the most vulnerable in our society.

"After the Government's announcement asking Kiwis to remain in their homes, we

understand that those over 70 will be some of the most affected by Covid-19.

"The NZ Government has determined food delivery is an essential service and we intend

to safely live up to this responsibility through Zero Contact Delivery.

"Getting in and feeding people in times of need is something we can do to help when

times are really challenging as they are now. Our franchisees and team members ready

and willing to support this valuable part of our community."

How it works

The Meals for Seniors initiative allow those over the age of 70 to order one meal per week, per household.

Domino's is asking those who are eligible and want to order to call the dedicated ordering line 0800 292 000 and leave their name and phone number.

A team member will then call back to ask for their address and schedule a delivery. 24

hours' notice is required. No credit card or other payment type will be needed.

With safety in mind, all deliveries will be zero contact. The Zero Contact Delivery process involves a delivery expert placing the order on a safe surface at the customer's designated delivery location and then letting the customer know their order has arrived via phone.

Customers should stay in the home until the delivery expert has made contact.