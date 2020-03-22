Coronavirus: Reserve Bank moves on QE - begins $30 billion bond buy up

The Reserve Bank has moved to push interest rates down further - by buying up to $30 billion in government bonds - New Zealand's first ever move to Quantitative Easing (QE).

Effectively QE is now the RBNZ's primary tool for cutting rates.

With no room left to cut the official cash rate the RBNZ is being forced to use QE for the first time to try and push market rates lower.

The process is also sometimes dubbed "money printing" because it can effectively release large amounts of cash into the economy.

It's primary purpose is to push interest rates lower but may in fact be needed just to hold them down as credit markets around the world have been under intense pressure after trillions of new government debt was unleashed last week.

"The programme aims to provide further support to the economy, build confidence and keep interest rates on government bonds low," the RBNZ said in a statement.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said this morning it had decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds.

"The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The committee agreed that further monetary stimulus is needed to meet its inflation and employment objectives," the RBNZ said.

"The Committee has decided to implement a LSAP programme of New Zealand government bonds. The programme will purchase up to $30 billion of New Zealand government bonds, across a range of maturities, in the secondary market over the next 12 months."

The move sparked an immediate response from New Zealand's biggest bank.

"This package is huge," said ANZ economists this morning

"Our analysis last week flagged the need for purchases of $15-20 billion per annum. Our expectations were at the top end of market expectations, so we expect this package to have a significant impact."

The RBNZ committee said it will monitor the effectiveness of the programme and make adjustments and additions if needed.

"The low OCR, lower long-term interest rates, and the fiscal stimulus recently announced together provide considerable support to the economy through this challenging period."

How it works:

"It means we can use our money," said Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr, talking to the Herald last week.

"We can give our cash to a third party for their asset. They've got now cash, we've got the asset on the balance sheet."

Those assets in the foreseeable future, would be government bonds - although there are other assets that can be bought if more unconventional QE is required.

The key point is that the third party now has cash to spend.

Orr says he doesn't buy the "money printing" analogy, primarily because the assets the Reserve Bank buys will stay on the balance sheet.

Printing money seemed to mean different things to different people but would be the equivalent of "handing out IOUs" with nothing behind them, he said.

But it "was just another way of getting cash into the economy, using different tool".

With government bonds, the Crown would continue to issue debt as usual but the Reserve Bank would buy in the secondary market.

That meant "those banks which are holding bonds know there is always a buyer in the market at a certain price", Orr said.

"The fact that we are there, buying those, will keep the interest rate down."

New Zealand never had to resort to QE during the 2008 crisis but at that time the Reserve Bank had head room to cut the official cash rate far more deeply - from 8.25 per cent (in June 2008) to just 2.5 per cent in April 2009.