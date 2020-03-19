The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) is providing regulatory relief to market participants - giving them an additional two months to provide their audited financial statements.

Due to the disruption caused by Covid-19, the FMA is taking steps to support the industry.

Firms that need to provide these financial statements include listed issuers on the NZX.

FMA chief executive Rob Everett said the regulator was working closely with the Council of Financial Regulators (CoFR), which includes Treasury, the Reserve Bank, Commerce Commission and MBIE, as well as frontline regulators NZX, Supervisors and Audit bodies to ensure a co-ordinated response for the industry.

Advertisement

The FMA was closely monitoring the impact of the coronavirus situation and considering all available options to ensure markets continue to function well and to support participants, customers and investors, he said.

"We want to understand the pressures they are facing, how they are coping and how they are serving the needs of customers," Everett said.

It was an uncertain time for KiwiSaver members and other investors, with many seeing a significant drop in their balances, he said.

"At this point, we have not found any inappropriate behaviour by KiwiSaver providers and many KiwiSaver members are taking heed of the advice to stick with their long-term investment strategy.

"However, many providers are reporting significantly increased switching activity – mostly from growth or high-growth funds into conservative funds," he said.

The FMA urges KiwiSaver investors to consider carefully before switching funds, as they will, on occasion, see major ups and downs in balances.



READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: New investors leaping at opportunity to buy cheap shares

• Premium - Coronavirus and KiwiSaver: Keep calm and carry on

• Premium - Mark Lister: Options for coronavirus-hit investments

• Premium - Coronavirus: Where to put your money amid the chaos

The developing Covid-19 situation was posing issues for many companies and audit firms to comply within that prescribed timeframe. In particular because:

Advertisement

• entities require time to assess the impact of Covid-19 on their businesses, and how that information should be reflected in their financial statements;

• the increase in travel restrictions, working from home arrangements, and social distancing will cause delays in financial reporting processes, access to information, and cause significant issues in completing audit processes.

In addition, the FMA has determined to provide consequential relief for affected restricted schemes, by providing them with an additional two months to provide confirmation notices to members (which must be done within three months of their balance date).

The FMA and NZX have been in continued dialogue about the impacts of Covid-19, and NZX has today announced similar relief for Listed Issuers.

MORE TO COME