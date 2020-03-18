As New Zealand starts working towards successfully managing a pandemic, many of us have been told to work from home for an extended period.

For those who also have to self-isolate for 14 days, this becomes an even bigger deal as all traditional employment and personal connections are instantly cut.

However we still have to go to work as and where possible, so what are some great ways to set ourselves up properly for an extended period operating from home?

Carve out a dedicated work area — Choose a space away from distractions, and create an office area you actually "want" to work from. Try to make it as separate as possible from the rest of your living and family areas, so when you shut the door at the end of the day, you leave work behind.

Get dressed — We all know that working in your dressing gown seems a dream come true. However getting "dressed for the office" helps put ourselves in the right space mentally, preparing us for a day of productivity and efficiency.

Set yourself up right — You probably didn't plan to have an ergonomic dining table and chairs waiting for the day everything hit the fan. Therefore ensure you set yourself up properly for a short/medium-term stay in your new home-office. Check out good ways to manage your ergonomics and posture via worksafe.govt.nz.

Set up a routine — Humans generally crave routine, so work your standard hours as much as possible, keeping your normal coffee break and lunch times. Remember however to avoid distractions like social media in work hours, as well as constantly checking the news for NZ Covid-19 updates.

Family — Ensure your family understands that you need a space of relative peace to be able to do your work properly, and just because you are in the next room, are not available for every little issue. Also make sure your co-workers and clients are aware of your new working conditions, so when your toddler squeals or your dog barks, it's not a surprise.

Technology — My staff have all worked from home for the past two-and-a-half years. Therefore technology plays a big part in keeping us all together virtually. Facebook Messenger is our main tool for communication and Google Docs and Sheets help us all collaborate on the varied projects we are working on. Other great tools include Slack, WhatsApp and Zoom, as well as myriad others that are all just a click away from downloading.

Look after yourself — It's easy to let things slide when you are at home. However instead of blobbing on your favourite couch at the end of the day, complete some at-home workouts via YouTube. Also remember to get good quality sleep during your downtimes, as sleep will help you to stay refreshed over the long term.

Stay connected — We are social beings at the end of the day, so if you have to self-isolate, remember we are all one click away from our family and friends. This is one time where I would actually encourage people to spend more time on social media!

