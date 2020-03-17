Dairy product prices fell by 3.9 per cent at this morning's Global Dairy Trade auction - the fourth decline in a row.

The price of wholemilk powder - which has the greatest bearing on Fonterra's milk price - fell by 4.2 per cent to US$2797 a tonne - its lowest point in more than a year.

Among the other Fonterra reference products, skim milk powder fell by 8.1 per cent to US$2527 a tonne.

Against the trend, butter prices rose by 0.3 per cent to $4144 a tonne.

Anhydrous milk fat rose by 1 per cent to US$4331 a tonne.

Outside the reference products, cheddar prices rose by 2.6 per cent to US$4398/tonne and rennet casein rose by 1.0 per cent to US$9987/tonne.

In February, Fonterra reaffirmed its farmgate milk price and earnings forecasts for the year, despite uncertainty surrounding the outbreak of the coronavirus Covid-19 in China.

The co-op said its farmgate milk price forecast range would remain at $7-7.60 per kg and its full-year underlying earnings guidance would stay at 15-25 cents per share.

However, Fonterra revised its forecast milk collections for the 2020 season down from 1530 million kgMS to 1515 million kgMS, due to adverse weather.

The co-op is due to report its first-half result today at 8.30am.