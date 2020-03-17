Two New Zealand supermarket chains will start putting limits on some lines of products as the evolving coronavirus crisis has shoppers stocking up on grocery items.

New World and Pak'nSave, both owned by Foodstuffs, posted the news on their websites, urging customers to shop as they "normally would".

"Whilst in store you may see some limits on lines of products – this is to ensure that there is enough for everyone," the statement read.

"We're grateful for your cooperation and will keep you informed if the situation changes. We recognise that these are unsettling times, and we want you to know that the safety of our customers and staff are our priority."

Both New World and Pak'nSave said online shopping services were also under increasing demand.

It is not yet known what products have a limit placed on them.