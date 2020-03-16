The New Zealand sharemarket opened 5.4 per cent down by late morning following on from the worst day on Wall Street since the 1987 sharemarket crash.

By 11.20 am, the S&P/NZX50 index was down 513 points at 8,968 - back to where it was early last year.

READ MORE:

• Coronavirus: US stock market plummets on travel ban fears

• Coronavirus crash: Financial markets are being humbled by real life

• Coronavirus: New investors leaping at opportunity to buy cheap shares

• Rules for coping with stock market panic amid coronavirus and oil crash

The US decline was despite the best efforts of the US Federal Reserve which cut its fed funds rate to near zero in response to the coronavirus outbreak - the second emergency cut in two weeks.

Advertisement

Spooked investors flocked to US-Treasuries taking yields down 20 basis points to 0.76 per cent.

US stocks were savaged as huge swathes of the economy come closer to shutting down due to the coronavirus outbreak, from airlines to restaurants.

The regulation arm of the NZX this morning reminded listed companies that it has circuit-breakers at its disposal to manage market volatility and can halt trading to calm disorderly trading.

These circuit-breakers apply at a financial product level rather than at a market level, with tiered trigger points depending on the prevailing price of a security.

The stock market operator's reminder came as the Australian Securities and Investment Commission directed a number of large ASX market participants to limit the number of trades they make daily until further notice.

In the last week, a number of New Zealand listed companies have already taken big hits.

These include Air New Zealand, Sky TV and a number of businesses in the tourism industry.

Stuart Williams, head of equities at Nikko Asset Management, said the local market was following Wall Street's lead, but the main event will be the government's multi-billion fiscal stimulus package to be announced early this afternoon.

Advertisement

"Obviously our selloff is not as big as overseas, but I think 2 o'clock New Zealand time is really important to see how assertive the government is going to be."

A strong announcement has the potential to help stabilise the market, which has been extremely volatile as investors grapple with the constantly changing outlook, he said.

"We are in a spiral of bad and deteriorating news, what we need is some supportive news so that people feel a bit more confident about how this will play out in the medium term."

Financial services firm Heartland Group Holdings led the market, sliding 16.5 per cent to $1.01. Donation management system providers Pushpay Holdings fell 13.1 per cent to $2.45.

Vista Group International, which today cancelled its upcoming dividend payment and withdrew its earnings guidance, fell 13.8 per cent to $1.50 when it came out of a trading halt this morning.

Retirement village operator Summerset Group fell 11.4 per cent to $4.35, commercial real estate investor Kiwi Property Group dropped 11.8 per cent to $1.01, and electricity generator-retailer Genesis Energy sank 10.5 per cent to $2.355.

Air New Zealand remains on a trading halt. There's been speculation the national carrier may get a bailout from the government, which owns more than half of the airline.

- With BusinessDesk