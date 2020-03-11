The New Zealand share market dropped by 2 per cent after the Wall Street closed in bear market territory following the announcement of a coroavirus pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

In th US, the Dow Jones Index closed 5.9 per cent down and has lost more 20 per cent from its record high last month - thereby fitting the definition of a bear market, and bringing to an end an 11-year bull run.

Locally, the S&P/NZX50 Index finished on Wednesday at 10,873 - down just under 10 per cent from it is record high set in late February.

Trading opens at 10 am.

"I expect it to be another down day," Mark Brown, chief investment officer at Devon Funds Management, said.

"Our market has often been slightly more defensive than Wall Street, but there is no getting away from the concerns about the continued spread of this virus," he said.

"It would be unlikely for us to go in a different direction," he said.

US markets were rocked again as coronavirus was declared a pandemic. Photo / Getty Images

Fund managers have grown increasingly concerned about the spread of the virus, particularly in Italy, which has been placed in total lockdown.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva that organisation was "deeply concerned" about the alarming spread and severity of the outbreak.

"We have, therefore, made the assessment that Covid-19 can be characterised as a pandemic."

According to the WHO, the number of cases of Covid-19 outside of China has increased 13-fold in the past two weeks and the number of affected countries has tripled.

The latest data show 121,564 confirmed cases and 4,373 deaths from Covid-19.

Bank of New Zealand market strategist Jason Wong said the US government's policy response was disappointing, given President Donald Trump's promise of a big stimulus package hadn't emerged and congress pushed back on tax relief measures.

"This dithering has impacted market sentiment, with yesterday's surge in the S&P500 of 4.9 per cent, driven on hope of policy announcements, has given way to a chunky 4-plus percent fall so far overnight," Wong said in a note.

Boeing was particularly hard hit, losing more than 10 per cent after it said it would fully draw down a US$13.8 billion loan as early as Friday. Airlines have been putting off capital spending in response to dwindling travel as a result of the outbreak.

Across the Atlantic, the Bank of England joined other central banks and cut its key rate by half a percentage point to 0.25 per cent in the hope of cushioning the economy.

And the British government also unleashed 30 billion pounds in spending and tax relief, immediately after the rate cut.

ANZ, in a research note, said a New Zealand recession and a more prolonged slowdown was now looking "highly probable".

Additional reporting, BusinessDesk