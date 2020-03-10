New Zealand share prices firmed by 1.5 per cent after Wall Street recouped much of yesterday's losses to end strongly.

By 10.10am the benchmark S&P/NZX50 index was up 160 points at 11,057, led by a 15c jump in Air New Zealand's share price to $2.06.

US stocks had made up for some lost ground after investors took comfort from government moves to deal with coronavirus outbreak, and from signs of stability in the oil market after Monday's savage rout.



By the US close, the Dow Jones index was up 1,167 points, or 4.9 per cent, at 25,018.

The US market was off by 7.6 per cent on Monday - registering its biggest point fall since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis.

MORE TO COME