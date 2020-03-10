The $72.5 million national headquarters of major insurer NZI is about to change hands.

Auckland's glass-clad NZI Centre on the corner of Fanshawe St and Market Rd is owned by Roxy-Pacific.

"Recently we received some unsolicited enquiries which caused us to reassess all our New Zealand assets and, given recent market feedback, it seemed the right time to sell this asset," a Sydney-based spokesperson said.

The 9250sq m five-level building was designed by Jasmax for tenant NZI and owner Newcrest and was built in 2010.

Jasmax said it provided a physical buffer to the finer-scaled pedestrian street network around the Auckland Viaduct.

"Its form characteristically mirrors the geometry of its site, presenting softly rounded façades to prominent intersections. In plan, the arc of this curve mimics the flow of people and vehicles around the site," the architects said.

The block has many green features: roof-top garden, minimal basement-level carping parking, bike parking and vines rising up vertical wires to create green living walls between floors.

Auckland Council lists 1 Fanshawe St as being worth $72.5m as at mid-2017: $18m for the 2604sq m site and $54.5m for the building. Annual rates are $524,744.

Agents CBRE are marketing the building in a process which closes on April 2.

Roxy-Pacific also owns a half share in the office building at 205 Queen St. The group owns 52 retail shops at Singapore's Roxy Square in Singapore.

In Melbourne, it has 45 per cent of a freehold six-storey office block at 312 St Kilda Rd and a 40 per cent interest in a 10-storey commercial building at 33 Argyle St.