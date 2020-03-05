Land reclamation in downtown Auckland began in the late 1850s. By 1920 Fort, Shortland and lower Queen St formed a commercial hub with substantial masonry buildings occupied by banks, insurance companies, and other offices.

Working in one of those offices was returned serviceman Captain William Arthur Gray who was establishing his engineering services practice. In 1927 Gray linked with graphic artist and engineer Thomas de Vere Gulliver, who took on the draughting load since Gray's arm was injured during World War I. Their partnership flourished — they provided the engineering design for the Auckland War Memorial Museum — and it became the forerunner to the international professional services firm Beca Group, headquartered in Auckland.

Gray, Gulliver, and later pacesetters will be remembered as Beca celebrates 100 years in business with a series of cocktail functions this year.

"It is a big milestone for us. We not only want to celebrate our history but also to have a discussion with staff and clients about what the next century holds," says Beca Group chief executive Greg Lowe.

"We want to use our achievements and inspiration of the past and innovate in the future. The next century will be about understanding deeply the challenges our clients face — rather than doing individual pieces of work — and for us to bring all our skills together to solve problems in a creative and innovative way."

"Through Kiwi ingenuity, New Zealand has considerable home-based expertise and we strongly believe that the export of professional services can grow. We have the opportunity of developing a digital reach globally that is greater than our footprint," says Beca Group executive chairman David Carter.

"Digital technology enables us to deliver projects in new markets without having a physical presence there — such as an office."

Carter took command of publishing a 250-page commemorative book titled: Beca — One Hundred Years. Some 5500 copies were printed and are being distributed to the Beca offices both here and overseas.

The book contains stories of projects in places like Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Myanmar, Pacific Islands, Australia and New Zealand.

Fast-forward to 2020 and, Lowe says, Auckland is in a very exciting phase with the different projects taking place.

"It is the centre of economic activity and has an impact on the economies of Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Northland.

"There has to be an integrated approach to planning good infrastructure, both road and rail, and increasing public transport, he added." Auckland can be a smart city and with the right investment for the future it can be an even more liveable city. There has to be an open discussion between the private and public sectors about how to plan and fund for the development of the city."

Carter explains, "If you think about the Waterview Tunnel and ring road, that was conceived by Ministry of Works in the late 1960s and early 1970s. People underestimate the forethought and vision for cities.

"We are starting to see that planning happening again. Auckland is blessed geographically and it can be one of the great cities of the Pacific.

"Auckland city needs to go up rather than out. The challenge is creating intensification while maintaining quality of life.

"We need parks and reserves and community areas; we need walkways, cycleways, busways and rail; and we need cleaner alternatives for transport. A citywide, joined-up conversation can create a more sustainable, attractive living environment."

Digital innovation

Beca opened its digital innovation hub for advanced manufacturing and smart cities in 2018 — supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board.

The hub serves as a focal point for Beca's Advanced Manufacturing and Smart Cities consulting expertise in the application of emerging digital technologies, both in Singapore and beyond. The Beca team innovates and delivers new applications, helping its clients get the most from rapidly developing technologies.

Singapore DUO twin-tower development.

The strategy includes delivering digital engineering services through 5G and artificial intelligence (AI).

By collecting, analysing and managing data, Beca will find solutions for clients to optimise their assets, such as manufacturing systems, and make their businesses perform better.

At the same time, Beca will provide sustainable and environmental solutions and prepare ways of reducing carbon emissions.

"We've employed environmental scientists and project managers who have deep knowledge of planning, design and delivery of capital assets," says Carter.

Beca's Auckland footprint

Beca has had a significant impact on the changing landscape of Auckland with iconic projects under its belt. It was involved in the building of the War Memorial Museum, the Auckland Harbour Bridge, the SkyCity precinct and tower, Britomart Transport Centre and Viaduct Events Centre.

It also provided consulting and engineering services for the Grafton Gully motorway interchanges, the Victoria Park road tunnel towards the Harbour Bridge, the Waterview Tunnel connection and the North Shore busway, and helped design and develop the Viaduct Harbour for the America's Cup, the Mangere Wastewater Treatment Plant after removing 400ha of sewage ponds, Waikato Water Treatment Plant, and the new manufacturing and distribution centre The Pride for Lion Breweries after the brewery moved from Newmarket to East Tamaki.

Beca contributed to the Auckland Hospital expansion, the Eden Park and Parnell Baths redevelopments, and the new campuses for Auckland University and Auckland University of Technology (AUT).

It advised on the lighting of the One Tree Hill obelisk in Cornwall Park, and provided the structural plan for the Auckland Innovation precinct in Wynyard Quarter and the revamp of Mason Bros. building.

Today, Beca is involved in the New Zealand International Convention Centre precinct, further America's Cup development in Wynyard Quarter and automation of freight handling at Ports of Auckland.

It is engaged in the NZ Transport Agency/Auckland Transport Supporting Growth Alliance that is investigating and planning Auckland's transport network over the next 30 years.

Beca is part of the Watercare Enterprise Model looking at the next 10 years of projects that reduce carbon emissions and costs, and increase safety and wellbeing. It advises the Defence Force on software development and commissioning hardware.

How Beca developed

Beca's first growth spurt came in the 1950s when George Beca joined the company. The son of Lebanese immigrants, he was born in Putaruru and became a bomber pilot during World War II.

Beca flew behind-the-lines missions to supply General William Slim's "forgotten" 14th Army and General Orde Wingate's Chindit guerrilla fighters in Burma, and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross as he returned to New Zealand.

"They weren't supposed to advertise for work in those days — your word is your bond," says Carter.

"But George took the view that 'if you don't solicit for work, then you don't get paid and don't eat'.

"He brought a business focus to the profession and grew the business from the building sector into industrial markets."

It was common for structural engineers to work for architects under a schedule of fees and Beca didn't think that was fair, Carter says. Beca campaigned for a change from architects being project leaders since the bulk of the work was engineering. The industrial market liked the approach.

Beca was involved in large industrial projects through the 1960s and 1970s — the Tasman Pulp and Paper Mill, Tiwai Point Aluminium Smelter, and the hot and cold rolling mills at New Zealand Steel.

It started another Beca philosophy: Team up with international partners to bring the expertise into New Zealand (such as American firm CH2M for wastewater).

"The New Zealand market is so small," says Lowe. "One day you are designing a wastewater plant and the next a steel mill or a brewery. We've ended up hiring as many non-engineers or specialists as engineers, who have a deep knowledge of planning, designing and delivering capital assets."

Sir Ron Carter, who would become chairman, joined the business in 1962. Beca funded the then 30-year-old Ron to buy a half share of the practice and the business became known as Beca Carter.

David Carter, Sir Ron's son, says Beca believed in sharing the benefits and opportunities because "to grow and believe in the business, being together is stronger". That philosophy of shared ownership continues today.

There have been other merged partnerships such as Spencer, Hollings and Ferner in Wellington, and the business was renamed Beca Carter Hollings. As the consultancy expanded overseas and set up subsidiaries, the name became too complex and it reverted to Beca Group in the late 1990s.

Today, 1200 of the 3500 staff own shares in the business with a cap of 1.5 per cent. "No-one is close to that," said Lowe.

A group of 500 principals own shares and senior staff are invited to take a share of the ownership.

Their shares increase as their careers progress but after they reach 55, they start selling down their shareholdings so the shares go around. Other staff members are also entitled to shares after 10 years' service.

"We want everyone to share in the success of the company," says Lowe. "People are more committed to the company in terms of challenges and they pull together; that leads to better performance and innovation for our clients."

Artist's impression of Beca's FAST corridor light rail project for Liverpool City Council in Western Sydney.

Back in 1927, Gray wrote a paper recommending that water be taken from the Waikato River for the Auckland supply. Sir Ron Carter picked up the theme and completed a study for Auckland Council in 1995-96.

Seventy-five years after Gray promoted the idea, the Beca-designed Waikato Water Treatment Plant at Tuakau was opened in 2002. It was one of the most sophisticated water treatment plants in Australasia and supplied up to 15 per cent of Auckland's drinking water. It was upgraded to increase supply from 75 to 125 million litres per day.

"They are running the plant flat tack," says Lowe, "and without the plant and with the current weather we would be in dire straits with water restrictions. The plant builds resilience for future events."

About Beca

• Beca is one of the biggest consulting firms in Australasia and Southeast Asia, with a staff of 3500 operating in 20 offices.

• It is engaged in the NZ Transport Agency/Auckland Transport Supporting Growth Alliance that is investigating and planning Auckland's transport network over the next 30 years.

• The group has delivered projects in 70 countries and its total revenue was $550 million in 2019.

• Provides services in 28 industry markets and covers 75 professional disciplines ranging from planning, advisory, designing and project management to software and digital development, sustainability and climate change.