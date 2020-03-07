Two Panuku projects have achieved a Green Star-Communities rating for exceptional master planning.

They are the Opanuku Precinct in the centre of Henderson and the Unlock Takapuna programme.

Adrienne Young-Cooper says the council's regeneration agency is pleased to be awarded New Zealand's first Green Star Community ratings.

The New Zealand Green Building Council independently assessed the two projects for their commitment to sustainability, planning for climate change and building community resilience.

"Panuku is seeking to future-proof our communities by accounting for climate change, factoring adaptation and resilience into the creation of buildings and spaces," she says.

"Our urban regeneration approach promotes a low-carbon lifestyle where people can live, work and play near to their homes and public transport. This reduces reliance on private car travel and supports more frequent walking and cycling.

"The awards recognise the master planning for these neighbourhoods, confirming that our planning and design requirements have been done with sustainability in mind.

"We already require our development partners to build homes with a minimum Home Star 6 rating to ensure they are healthy and warm.

Advertisement

"Green infrastructure, low carbon and water sensitive design principles are consistently applied in our projects to support a healthier environment, promoting natural biodiversity as part of our eco-centric values, and having a Green Star rating shows that our commitment for sustainability is not just for buildings, but for the design of neighbourhoods."