When we launched Project Auckland in November 2006 in partnership with the groundbreaking Metro Project, the Herald boldly declared on the front cover of its then broadsheet report: Enough TALK.

It was part of a leadership campaign, the Herald launched, to demand action to secure the major opportunities that were bypassing a deeply fragmented Auckland, riven with rivalries among the various mayors and cities that were then part of the wider metropolis.

A typical example: Helen Clark's Labour Government had offered to facilitate a sparkling sports stadium on the waterfront in time to host the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

Rival city bosses disagreed. The offer languished.

Project Auckland went on to chart its separate path as a strong advocate for the creation of the "Super City", which is now Auckland Council, running multiple publications to focus business debate.

Over the years it has been a vehicle for politicians to outline their strategies and test ideas; thought-leaders to campaign for much needed change, government and council agencies to reveal their plans, developers to showcase projects — and much more besides.

Auckland's growing pains have been well canvassed in that time. But 2020 is truly the Game-Changer.

Much focus is now on how much and crucially when the Government's $12 billion New Zealand Upgrade Programme will be applied in Auckland.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson says the past decade has seen significant under-investment in crucial national infrastructure.

"This has been a handbrake on our economy and society, has led to lower productivity, ageing and neglected schools and hospitals, and caused congestion in our towns and cities."

Even before Robertson unveiled his infrastructure package in January, Auckland City was humming with multiple projects all underway at once.

The "city of cones, cranes and congestion" will ultimately give way to a sparkling central city which will truly be world-class, leading Auckland Council engineer Barry Potter discloses as he talks about the "ins and outs" of his huge task of keeping 24 city development projects on the go at once.

The upcoming America's Cup has been the catalyst for change — so too, next year's events culminating in the November 2021 Apec Leaders' Meeting which will bring another 10,000 visitors into Auckland.

There is also a huge contribution coming from the private sector.

Commercial Bay on Quay St is just one shining example delivering new style to the city.

The International also brings a stylish approach to residential apartment living with world-class shared amenities.

Then there is Drury — New Zealand's first "new town", which Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford (in collaboration with developers) claims as a brainchild.

This is a significant development where developers are collaborating with Auckland Council and Government-owned agencies to create what some say will ultimately morph into a satellite city in the midst of the Golden Triangle.

But it's not all roses as Tim McCready points out in his adjoining article on Auckland's disgraceful level of homelessness.

There are some big decisions pending.

Twyford is waiting on major reports so that the Cabinet can make a call between two competing options for bringing light rail to Auckland.

This was due to happen this month.

Already there are signals that Labour's Coalition partner is uneasy about the risk factor.

Ports of Auckland CEO Tony Gibson has previously been slapped down by that same partner for advocating for Auckland to keep its port — as he does again in this year's report.

There are also some potential "What ifs".

First, the possible impact on projects — and events — if workforces are impacted by the coronavirus.

Second, a potential impact on project deliverables if there is disruption to supply chains bringing vital construction supplies from China, in particular.

These are timing issues.

What is undeniable is that Auckland has finally achieved a new and exciting momentum.

The projects and people in today's report are central to that.