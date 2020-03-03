All television channels run by MediaWorks are currently off-air.

MediaWorks-operated channels Three and Bravo are showing no signal on screen at the moment.

MediaWorks has been contacted by the Herald for comment.

This is the second time in recent weeks that MediaWorks broadcasting has been affected. There were also issues in February when a power outage stopped the 6pm news bulletin from being broadcast.

Advertisement

At this stage, it is still unclear what has caused the latest blackout for the TV company.

MediaWorks channels are currently off air. Photo / File

A tweet from the company confirms the technical difficulties are related to power issues at the Flower St headquarters of the business.

The issues also appear to be impacting the live online streams of the channels.

"MediaWorks' Flower Street studio has experienced a power outage. This has resulted in Three going off air," the tweet said.

"Technicians are working on the issue and it is expected that the normal viewing schedule will resume as soon as possible."