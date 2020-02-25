WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES

A US landlord has posted disturbing images of the mess left behind by his tenants.

Jerry Ucci rented his apartment to a family for a short-term six-month lease, and initially they passed all the checks and balances.

"They passed the job and reference checks, I got the initial month's rent and security deposit and then the nightmare began," he said.

But by the time the family had left, Ucci was left with US$10,000 ($15,800) in damages plus a further $7900 owed in back rent.

"They left animals locked in bedrooms urinating for days on end to the point where urine was leaking through the ceiling of the business below them," said Ucci.

Rooms were covered in animal or human poo, with excrement smeared on shelves, inside cupboards and on the walls.

"Every single wall has been coloured on from children running rampant, the amount of flies/fruit flies in this apartment would rival any transfer station, and the smell is so bad I don't know if we will ever be able to get rid of it!"

A big bucket full of discarded cigarettes were dumped over the floors while rubbish was tossed all over the apartment, including in the shower.

Kilograms of rubbish, human and animal waste had to be removed from Ucci's apartment.

There was also evidence of the tenants vomiting off the balcony on to the downstairs business' rubbish bins.

People wonder why rents and security deposits are high, or why property managers an landlords require such detailed... Posted by Jerry Ciro Ucci on Sunday, 16 February 2020

Soiled nappies were also left scattered around the room, and petrified faeces was found right next to where the tenants were sleeping.

Human waste and food was found in the kitchen draws with walls left stained from food thrown up against it.

Ucci's floors were damaged so badly that dog diarrhoea and urine has permanently changed the colour of the floorboards.

All up over the six months, Ucci was $23,600 out of pocket and had to deal with the nightmare property.

Ucci said he wouldn't normally post something like this, but he wanted to raise awareness of what landlords go through.

"Most of the time our tenants are great! But it's these few disgusting people who ruin it for everyone else!"

Other landlords commented on Ucci's post and could sympathise with him.

"Ashley and I went through this with the renters that were previously in our house, not as bad as that but cigarette butts and tar everywhere. Carpets where stained with dog p*** and s**t … I had to gut the place before we could move in," said one commenter.

Meanwhile, others told Ucci to inform the department of children and families about the family.

"DCF needs to see the inside I would think you should give the names of these folks to them bc these children should not be living like this," said one Facebook user.

"OMG I hope you called DCF on the parents! Seriously jer, that's so bad and sucks you're left with the clean up," said another.

Ucci later confirmed that he had contacted the authorities.

"I had no choice but to make a report with DCF and the state on behalf of the kids and the animals."