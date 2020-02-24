NZME ratcheted up spending in calendar 2019 on its pursuit of ailing rival Stuff, and said it's actively engaged with the government about taking on a Kiwi Share obligation.

The media company was previously knocked back by the Commerce Commission, the High Court and Appeal Court in its attempt to buy the Stuff's assets because of fears the enlarged entity would have too much soft power.

Things went quiet for a time, but the deal has been revived and those lobbying efforts have successfully won the backing of New Zealand First, with a Kiwi Share obligation to keep titles open and employ a certain number of journalists for a two-to-three-year period.

Chief executive Michael Boggs told analysts that he was pleased with how discussions were progressing, and said he hoped to say more in the coming weeks.

"NZME firmly believes it is the right owner for Stuff," Boggs said in a statement.

"We expect that, as well as supporting NZME's strategic priorities, the potential acquisition of Stuff would create a stronger and more sustainable media presence, enhance our audience and advertising proposition, deliver cost savings and synergy benefits and deliver increased financial scale."

This has been NZME's argument in favour of a merger all along.

Boggs said the obligations would be over a certain time period and, while the Kiwi Share obligation would remain, the agreed metrics could be revisited depending on the market dynamics at the time.

"If there is strong competition in the market, digital platforms that are delivering strong competition to a combined NZME and Stuff, it may mean a Kiwi Share is not required," Boggs said.

NZME's spending on one-off projects jumped to $2.7 million in calendar 2019 from $1.6 million in 2018. The 2019 expenditure included ongoing work from its pursuit of Stuff, as well as the cost of its disposal of Ratebroker and old underpayments of holiday pay.

That's in a year when NZME reported a loss of $164.7 million compared to a profit of $11.7 million a year earlier. The loss was largely due to $175 million of impairment charges on the company's goodwill, mastheads, and brands. It valued those intangible assets at $150.3 million at the balance date.

Stripping out those impairment charges and the impact of new accounting standards, operating profit was up 4 per cent at $19.7 million as the media company cut costs by 4 per cent to $321 million. Revenue fell 4 per cent to $371.7 million.

NZME shares hit a record low 32.5 cents yesterday, and ended the day at 33 cents, at $64.9 million. The shares are trading unchanged in early trading today.

NZME said it believes it's the right owner for Stuff, and that acquiring it would create a stronger and more sustainable media presence, create a more valuable advertising and audience proposition, allow for cuts in back-office functions, and increase financial scale.

"No agreement in relation to the transaction has been reached, however, we continue to progress towards the required regulatory approvals," NZME said in presentation slides.

Nine Entertainment Co, Stuff's owner, is due to report earnings tomorrow.

NZME managed to shore up its balance sheet despite the red ink, reducing net debt to $74.7 million from $98.3 million a year earlier. That helped it reduce its ratio of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation ratio to debt to 1.5 times from 1.8 times, despite a 7 per cent decline in ebitda $50.6 million.

Operating cash inflow rose to $47 million from $21.8 million in 2018, and NZME trimmed its capital spending to $11.8 million from $14.1 million. It has suspended dividend payments while it repays bank debt.

Boggs said print remained the challenge for NZME, with advertising revenue down 10 per cent at $102.2 million and circulation revenue falling 6 per cent to $76.3 million. Earnings were down 9 per cent at $123 million.

Radio performed well, with ad revenue up 2 per cent at $110.9 million and earnings were also up 2 per cent at $71.5 million.

"We will continue to focus on radio growth and recently announced significant host changes to some of our radio brands to capitalise on the audience growth delivered in 2019," Boggs said.

Digital ad revenue shrank 4 per cent to $45.9 million, while classified revenue from its OneRoof and DRIVEN property and motor listings services reported revenue of $3.2 million, up from $900,000 a year earlier.

The new subscription revenue from NZME's premium Herald product was $1.7 million for eight months, with 21,000 paying digital subscribers.

- BusinessDesk