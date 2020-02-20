Air New Zealand has launched one of its best-ever Grabaseat deals, offering Kiwis flights around the country for just $19.

The flights go on sale on Friday morning.

The airline giant is releasing 1000 domestic flights for just $19 to all Air New Zealand's 20 destinations, and thousands more across the country from $39.

If you fancy a cheap overseas holiday, Grabaseat is launching some of the cheapest flights to Australia ever seen.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Premium - Air New Zealand cuts Hong Kong capacity, will only return to Shanghai when ban lifted

• Air NZ tech boss jumps ship to Trade Me

• Air New Zealand's Greg Foran to Airpoints Gold and Elite members - what do you want?

• Air New Zealand faces $46m accounting hit, updates earnings guidance

One-way tickets from Auckland to Sydney and Christchurch to Brisbane are on sale for $99, while flights to the Gold Coast and Melbourne are available from $119.

If an Adelaide getaway appeals to you, it'll cost you just $199 and Perth one way is $299.

Air New Zealand is also offering a cut-price tropical getaway for Kiwis, with flights from Auckland to Hawaii's Honolulu available from $299 one way.

If you fancy Fiji, there will be 500 seats from Auckland to Nadi from just $119 one way.

"Whether you're looking for an Aussie break, a relaxing Waikiki getaway, or are planning a catch up with friends and family across New Zealand, this is your chance to fly at a fantastic price," Air New Zealand CRO Cam Wallace said.

"These deals will fly off the site, so make sure you're logged into grabaseat.co.nz and ready to book a bargain at 9am."

Deals are also available on the Grabaseat mobile app.