The Holden brand will disappear at the end of the year after its owner General Motors announced it will no longer make cars suitable for New Zealand roads.

The move comes just three years after Australian manufacturing ended with the shuttering of the Holden plant at Elizabeth in Adelaide's northern suburbs.

Late last year the company also announced it would stop selling its most iconic car, the Commodore.

General Motors announced on Monday it would stop producing right hand drive vehicles.

Holden customers can be assured that the company will honour all warranties and servicing offers made at time of sale.

Holden will provide servicing and spare parts for at least 10 years, through national aftersales networks in Australia and New Zealand.

As required, Holden and its aftersales network will also continue to handle any recalls or safety-related issues if they arise, working with the appropriate governmental agencies.

