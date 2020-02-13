Fletcher Construction says it is "highly unlikely" the New Zealand International Convention Centre will be completed in time to host APEC next year, blaming ''extremely complex'' fire damage.

The centre, which sustained significant damage in a fire last October, was due to host the event from 8-14 November 2021.

Fletcher Construction chief executive Peter Reidy has outlined the damage caused by the fire to the near-complete convention centre.

"Our goal from the outset was to look at what can be achieved in time for APEC; how could the convention centre support the Government over this period.

"We threw everything at this challenge and brought in ideas from across the industry. We have met with MFAT and is clear that the APEC venue must be completed for the highest level of security reviews and clearances by mid-2021.

"The fire and water damage that we have found, and the long-lead product we need to source from overseas, makes completion by that date highly unlikely.

"We, like our client SkyCity, are disappointed that the damage the fire caused has made this challenge so difficult but we are working closely together and with insurers to deliver a world-class venue for New Zealand."

Reidy said the fire had affected secondary steel that supports the roof and holds up key elements of equipment.

Areas of the façade adjacent to the roof may need to be replaced, Reidy said, and if this is the case it will require a 12-14 month work programme by the specialist glass manufacturer who is in the United States.

"There has been extensive water damage throughout the building which, combined with the summer heat, has created conditions for mould. That requires the replacement of many of the services and fittings that were installed and has restricted normal access to the site," Reidy added.

"We also need to clean residues from the fire from large parts of the building."

Recovery from the fire at the convention centre will continue for the next few months before major construction work can begin mid-year.