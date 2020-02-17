Auckland drinks catering company Black Pineapple is experiencing extraordinary growth, and is today five times bigger than it was this time last year.

The small firm operating effectively a travelling bar was founded by former Lion executive Frankie Walker in 2017. Over the past three years the company has experienced more than 200 per cent growth annually. Last year its growth topped 390 per cent, and this year it forecasts to end the year up between 430 and 500 per cent.

It is on track to hit $1 million in revenue by March, the end of its current financial year.

READ MORE:

• No Ugly signs distribution deal with Charlie's founded Better Drinks Co

• Asahi's debt for equity swap keeps former Charlie's drinks company afloat

• Theory by day, operations by night: Students launch social drinks firm Phoric

• Kiwi jetlag drink company 1Above fails owing $10m

In the past 18 months Black Pineapple has moved from Walker's dining room table to a commercial kitchen in Kingsland and has become a fulltime venture. It has also invested in its own equipment and supplies such as glasses, and taken on three fulltime staff. It has a book of about 45 staff it contracts to work events.

Walker ran the business as a part-time gig for about two and a half years before leaving Lion at the end of 2018 to focus on the venture. The company's business, which specialises in larger-scale events, is split 80:20 between corporate clients for functions and individual hires for weddings and anniversaries.

Black Pineapple's current drinks record is 3500 cocktails made in a single night. Photo / Supplied

"This time last year we didn't have a home for the business, so a massive step for us was taking on a commercial premises - it means we can operate at a completely different level," Walker told the Herald, adding that the company had never once turned down an event.

Over the summer months Black Pineapple can host up to 15 events each week, but on average does about five. It holds a record for making 3500 cocktails in one night.

Advertisement

It has a week coming up in March which Walker said would be "bigger than its biggest month" on the books recorded last year.

Walker, who moved to New Zealand from England 14 years ago, has run multiple bars and restaurants, worked "every hospitality position possible" and previously ran his own hospitality consultancy in London.

At Lion, he was a brand ambassador and built out the team for its spirits portfolio.

Over those two and a half years of running Black Pineapple as a side-hustle, Walker said he worked his day job and the events through the night, often working 17-hour days.

"The hardest thing I ever did was saying the words to my boss that I was going to move on, but the minute I said it I have literally not regretted it for a second since then. I have not looked back for a second, and I absolutely loved my job at Lion, but you can't beat doing you're own thing - it is so rewarding."

Frankie Walker, founder of Black Pineapple. Photo / Supplied

Until now, about $250,000 had been invested in the business. The company is looking to tap into opportunities with the festival market, despite it being a high volume, low margin model, Walker said.

"I think we can do a better job than how it is currently being done. If we have a better product and can serve people way quicker and give people an experience and drinks worth paying a little bit extra for, we can make sure everyone wins," he said.

"We've just made an investment in a custom-built eight-metre-long portable module bar with tap units, so that's going to give us the ability to go into new areas we are looking to push into, such as VIP bars for events and festivals."

Advertisement

Black Pineapple's business model operates on the basis that it hires "expert" wait and bar-tending staff and pays well to secure them and "respect the skill they have". Its long-term plan is to grow big enough to employ its contract staff as full-timers.