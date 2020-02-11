Sky has reported a jump in total subscriber numbers in the first-half from 779,000 (or the year-ago 750,000) to 795,000, driven by a 74 per cent increase in subs to its various streaming services.

For the second period in a row, streaming subscriber numbers (which jumped from 113,000 first half of 2019 to 196,000) grew faster than satellite numbers fell.

The bad news: streaming subscribers pay less per month than satellite customers, and Sky's interim net profit fell to $11.9m from the year-ago $53.6m and the company reaffirmed that it make lower profit and revenue for the full-year. Its dividend remains suspended.

First-half revenue fell 5 per cent to $384.5m. Within that, residential satellite customers' contribution fell from $322m to $299m; "other subscriptions" (including Neon, Sky Sport Now and Rugby Pass) chipped in $52m from the year-ago $46m, and advertising revenue fell from $27m to $26m.

On November 18 last year, Sky warned its full-year 2020 revenue would be between $750m and $770m and that its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of $170m between $190m.

Those full-year forecasts were confirmed this morning.

The company said it had 925,000 "customers" overall, including trialists.

Sky has not detailed the number of paying Rugby Pass subscribers, but close to the time of the acquisition, founder Tim Martin told the Herald it had around 20,000 paying subs.

Source / Sky

A new target of 1 million customers by 2021 was announced. Progress to that total will be fuelled by Sky's acquisition of Spark's entertainment streaming service, Lightbox, for an undisclosed sum in a deal that closed on January 1. Some 130,000 Lightbox subscribers moved to Sky with the deal, but neither side has said how may are paying members and how many are "Lightbox on us" freebies.

Another event-filled half under new-broom CEO Martin Stewart saw Sky keep key rugby and netball rights, but lose domestic cricket to Spark.

The period also saw Sky move to offload its outside broadcast unit; buy Spark's entertainment streaming service, Lightbox, which it plans to merge with its own Neon my mid-year; launch new sport channels and the Sky Sport Now app; and finalise its acquisition of global streaming player Rugby Pass in a deal worth up to US$40m.

In October, at its full-year result briefing, Sky said it had 161,000 streaming customers across Sky Sport Now and Neon, but did not offer a breakdown.

Sky shares closed Tuesday on 63c (for a market cap of $274m), equalling their all-time low. The stock is down 67.3 per cent over the past year.