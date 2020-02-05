A Massachusetts waitress got the fright of a lifetime when a billionaire left her a generous four-figure tip after she gave the table the bill.

Jennifer Navaria, who works at Seaglass restaurant, told Fox 23 she couldn't believe her eyes when she received a massive tip of US$5000 (NZ$7712) from a table she served on Saturday.

The waitress looked after a table of four and spoke to one of the customers before giving them a $157 (NZ$242) bill.

When Navaria picked up the cheque, from first glance, she thought she was given a $50 tip — but she soon realised the total was a lot more.

"But then when I went to the bottom (of the docket), it was four digits, then a decimal point. So that's when I knew it was not $50," said Navaria.

"I was shaking. And it was, like, really unbelievable," she said.

The bill was signed by billionaire and local car dealership owner Ernie Boch Jr, according to Fox 23.

When speaking to WFXT, Boch said he was inspired by the newly viral 2020 Tip Challenge, first started by Donnie Wahlberg on New Year's Day.

"Donnie, your move," Boch wrote on the receipt, a photo on Twitter shows.

"Waiters and waitresses, they're such fine people," Boch said of the challenge. "It really hit me and I wanted to do it."

Boch hopes his generous tip will encourage those, who can afford to do so, to carry on the challenge.

"I was more than Donnie; it's got to be more than me. Let's keep it going," he said.

Navaria said she thanked Boch personally on Facebook before sharing her story on Twitter where she was congratulated for the tip.