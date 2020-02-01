Air New Zealand will suspend its Auckland-Shanghai service from February 9 to March 29.

Air New Zealand chief operational Integrity and standards officer Captain David Morgan says the move reflects the potential consequence of international travel bans on crew logistics and a further decline in customer bookings on the route over the next two months.

"Our teams are currently putting in place alternative travel options for customers impacted by the suspension and they will be contacted directly over the coming week."

Meanwhile, test results for New Zealand's first possible case of coronavirus returned as negative.

More than 11,000 people worldwide have been infected by the virus, with China reporting this afternoon 259 people have died after contracting it.

It was revealed yesterday a patient at Auckland City Hospital was being held in isolation after they met the symptoms of possibly having coronavirus.

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield told media at a press conference in Wellington this afternoon the patient did not have coronavirus.

Bloomfield said even though the tested had returned as negative, New Zealanders should remain vigilant.

He thanked the patient for "doing all the right things", including self-isolation after developing symptoms.

Anyone who had been in close contact with a person who had contracted coronavirus, or who had been in Wuhan city within the past fortnight should self isolate themselves, he said.

"We have a result - it's encouraging that the result was negative and of course, fantastic for the person," Bloomfield said.

Auckland City Hospital was well prepared, with Bloomfield saying "our systems were ready".

Coronaviruses are part of a diverse family of viruses which include the common cold. This month, officials identified one called novel coronavirus, or 2019-nCoV.

Its symptoms - fever, coughing and difficulty breathing - are similar to a range of other illnesses such as influenza.

New Zealand's Ministry of Health said the risk of an ongoing outbreak in the country remained low, but it was actively monitoring the situation.

On its website, it encourages Kiwis to be proactive in their fight against infection by covering coughs and sneezes and using good hand hygiene.

They also encouraged people who had travelled within the past month to seek medical advice and contact Healthline on 0800 611 116.

Elsewhere, people in Auckland had started buying antiseptic sprays and liquids by the box as the world grapples with the coronavirus outbreak.

Countdown Meadowlands was bringing in extra stock of hand sanitisers, antiseptic liquids and antibacterial sprays - particularly Dettol.

Duty manager Kumar Than told The Weekend Herald its warehouse was sending extra stock for those items regularly now - something they had not seen before.

"All the shelves are getting empty very quickly," Than said.

"Those items like the hand sanitisers, Dettol, are selling very good, certainly after the coronavirus warning.

"We have online orders. Our staff doing online shopping, they're also seeing so many orders - especially sanitary items [like] Dettol and that kind of thing."

An Auckland resident who contacted the newspaper said he approached a group of people who had purchased bulk Dettol products from the supermarket.

"I [asked] this group of people buying all the hand sanitiser and cleaning products for one bottle of the hand sanitiser - they said no," he said.

"I went to a few other supermarkets around East Auckland these few days - they've all sold out, too."

The resident said he believed people were buying the products to send back to family members affected in China or to re-sell.

Meanwhile, Trade Me revealed as of yesterday there had been 22,000 searches for the term "face mask" in the past seven days.

That was an increase of 816 per cent on results at the same time last year.