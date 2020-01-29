Imagine this.

You've had a long week grinding away at work, things are getting the better of you, and the thought of a much-needed holiday sweeps across the mind.

You look at your partner and you think it would be a good opportunity to take her away on a romantic getaway to get the heart fluttering.

You research locations and what do you find that'll sweep your partner off her feet? A weekend stay at a Bunnings Hotel.

That's right, Bunnings are set to build a hotel in Victoria.

If she says "Let's spend the night at Bunnings", you know she's the one.

Waiting in line for a cheeky snag (Bunnings sausage) has never been easier with construction under way to build Bunnings' first hotel in Doncaster.

The six-floor luxury 183-room Mercure hotel will be complete with a restaurant, a rooftop pool and fitness centre.

The two-storey store will cost $90 million to build while the hotel will cost $70 million. It is expected to be open in 2021.

The store is set to open in late 2021. Photo / Supplied

Bunnings has confirmed more than 180 team members are expected to be employed at the new warehouse when it opens, with more than 700 people involved in the construction.

It will span more than 11,000 square metres including two levels of basement parking with 335 spaces, a playground, cafe and click and collect services.

Bunnings acting general manager property Garry James said Bunnings was excited to contribute to the area.

"We identified a need for Bunnings in the Doncaster area and this site provided an opportunity to build something in line with Manningham Council's vision for Doncaster Hill," he said.

"We are always looking at opportunities to innovate the design of our stores and we have a number of different formats that cater for the local markets where we operate.

"There's no cookie cutter approach – we always assess the local need and what can be achieved in a space, regardless of whether it is 4000 or 20,000 square metres."

The unusual project was originally planned as a Bunnings-apartment complex hybrid before an amended permit to replace 100 apartments with the hotel was approved by Manningham Council in June, the Manningham Leader reports.