KEY POINTS:

• $6.8b for transport projects in Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Wellington, Canterbury, Queenstown
• $1.1b for rail, including more than $900m for projects in Auckland
• $2.2b for new roads in Auckland, including Penlink, widening SH1 from Papakura to Drury, Mill Rd four-lane highway
• Auckland Harbour Bridge 'Skypath' for pedestrians and cyclists confirmed

Focus Live: Government makes billion dollar infrastructure announcement.

The Government today unveiled the impressive package of infrastructure projects that New Zealand needed 10 years ago.

No one was expecting a new Auckland harbour crossing or even a four-lane highway to Whangarei, so no

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.