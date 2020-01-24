American rapper Post Malone has posted a picture on Instagram wearing a jacket given to him by Iconic Kiwi clothing label Huffer after he toured the country last year.

The artist posted the picture to his 19.9 million instagram followers today, with the post already receiving some 1.6 million likes on the photo-centric, influencer-led social media platform.

In the photo, the "I Fall Apart" singer is pictured in the fluorescent yellow Premium Superdown jacket in front of a large American-style SUV, with both hands inside the jacket's pocket.

The post itself has no captions, however the company's founder says the post has still triggered significant buyer interest.

"We've already had Australian stores notice his post and reach out to us. To have one of the most famous musicians in the world right now wear it is really a proud moment," said Huffer boss Steve Dunstan.

The director confirmed his brand has no commercial arrangement with the singer but explained the seven-layer, fully waterproof, down jacket was gifted to the singer during his May 2019 tour of New Zealand.

"Post Malone came to perform in NZ and through Universal Music we got him a gift package. We wanted to let him have a piece of Aotearoa."

Dunstan couldn't say if the chart-topping rapper's post had boosted the jacket's sales at the time he spoke to the Herald, but confirmed it was one of the label's best sellers.

"It's a very successful product. We got our start making these waterproof, breathable jackets made for snowboarding. It highlights some of the innovation and design skills that we have."

Dunstan said despite giving the jacket which typically retails at $420 to the singer, the company had no expectations it would be featured to the rapper's millions of loyal fans.

"It's not about aspiring to have the most famous people in the world wearing it. We support and dress many people, but to have an international person, if it helps put a New Zealand business on the global stage, that's a good thing for all."

The founder and CEO who has been with the company for 23 years said the real win has been for the company's 200 employees, 30 of whom are based at the company's Ponsonby design studio.

"Everyone does work their arses off and it's a hard industry. To get that recognition, it's a nice little pat on the back and we'll just continue on."