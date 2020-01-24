COMMENT:

Q: I feel like I have always scrimped and been very careful with money — firstly when I was in my 20s as my boyfriend and I saved up to travel overseas as well as buy a house (it was easier back then), and then later when I was a single woman and buying a house on my own.

I met my husband when we were both 40. It was stressful financially for me, as he was in debt and was paying child support, so we made no headway on our mortgage for years.

Now we are 55 and due to starting a successful business, we are in an excellent financial position (mortgage-free house plus two rentals that cover their expenses), but I still don't feel relaxed about money and financial security. It's like my emotions and feelings around money haven't caught up with the new reality. I feel like I should be more generous with money now, but I just find it hard.

A: Many readers would love to have your problem. But that doesn't make it easier for you.

It's often obvious that a person's attitude to money comes from their past. People in my parents'

