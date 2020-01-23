More than a hundred jobs could be on the line at a Northland Sawmill.

Carter Holt Harvey says its Whangarei sawmill might shut, after major upgrades to its Kawerau branch.

The sawmill employs 111 people.

Chief Executive Clayton Harris says domestic customers are well serviced by its Kawerau and Nelson sawmills.

Advertisement

Harris says they are also better placed in terms of access to logs and proximity to customers.

He says they're reluctant to shut the Whangerei mill - but the sawmill's been facing log shortages for some time.

Staff will now be consulted, before the future of the mill is officially decided.