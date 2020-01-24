A big city project gives residents a nightmare. Megan McEachern and Tamsyn Parker report.

Angry Auckland homeowners claim major construction work at one of Auckland's most popular food hubs is causing hundreds of thousands of dollars of "earthquake-like" damage to their properties.

Brown Street resident Russell Hoban estimates cracks

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.