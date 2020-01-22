The chief executive of Wellington's regional economic development agency has decided to call it quits after just two years in the role.

Lance Walker has decided to pursue "new opportunities outside of the local government sector" and will leave WellingtonNZ, formally known as Wreda.

WellingtonNZ chair Tracey Bridges sent an email to stakeholders with the announcement early this afternoon.

"On joining what was Wreda Lance was clear that he was looking to broaden his experiences beyond the private sector, and keen to make a difference in the region where he lives and is passionate about. Having made that contribution, Lance has concluded that his skill set is better suited to a more commercial environment."

In mid 2017 former chief executive Chris Whelan hung up the boots after less than two years in the role.

His time at the helm ended up being tainted by criticism over his spending on nights out.

He put expensive dinners and fine wine at high-end restaurants on his Wreda credit card with claims it helped to land new business.

Then mayor Justin Lester said it didn't reach the threshold for legitimate expenses.

Walker has agreed to stay on until the end of June 2020 to ensure a smooth leadership transition and help the Board secure the "right" replacement.

"While we're sad to see Lance leave, we understand his desire to look at new opportunities and wish him in well in those endeavours", Bridges said.

WellingtonNZ issued a press statement late this afternoon publicly announcing the news.

The board had regretfully accepted Walker's resignation, Bridges said

"Mr Walker had made a significant difference to the focus, culture and performance of WellingtonNZ, uniting the organisation in its mission to make the Wellington region wildly famous.