Comment

If you are like me, you will probably look at the last few weeks and say "where did they go?"

Time waits for no one (I think that was a Rolling Stones song) so it's important to respect time and use it effectively.

This is the case for when you are "in the zone" in your work or business and when you have down time.

I am currently assessing how I use time and have reinforced some concepts which are important to me. That is, I want to spend my time on the right things rather than just fill my time with activities which don't add value.

I have found that in business there are two types of people: those who are in business doing "things" and those who are doing business.

If you have people in your circle who talk a lot about how "busy [they] are" or how " [they] don't have time" the likelihood is that the majority of them will be all about looking busy rather than being truly effective.

READ MORE:

• Premium - Russell Bell: How to maintain your edge in a competitive market

• Russell Bell: Correct strategy leads to growth

• Russell Bell: What comes first: customers or staff?

• Russell Bell: Do you know what your business is responsible for?

Consider also that, while they are telling you about their busy life, they are actually wasting your time too!

Advertisement

I have spent the last few weeks researching time wasters which get between us and effectiveness and here are a couple of examples.

Although these may be a challenge to manage and/or eliminate, I'd encourage you to give them a go. You will be surprised at how the quality of your time in and out of work will be enhanced:

• Media – Kiwis watch or access on average between two and three hours of media per day. That is close to one day a week in front of the box. Try taking a break from media.

If you want an easy five hours return per work week, eliminate watching TV news (reducing the amount of Donald Trump in your consciousness actually tangibly increases your quality of life).

• Internet – This is a time killer at home and at work. Try to limit yourself to a short time per day, use it only in your breaks and only for research in business time.

Ask yourself, is this time I am spending going to boost my revenue or reduce my expenses? (or if you are an employee, will this time investment get me a promotion?).

Facebook could be a great business tool if it wasn't full of ads and low value nonsense - finding out your friend stayed up all night because of a dodgy vindaloo is not a great use of time.

Is your computer time productive, or do you waste time checking Facebook or answering emails when a phone call will do?

• Email – Try to limit the time used to review and respond to emails. I have had success over the years with instituting three checking sessions per day.

Advertisement

Checking emails first thing really messes with an otherwise clear mind and can be a major distraction from an important task. And if an email subject was so urgent the sender will ring or see you in person. In addition, too much time is burned up composing the perfect email when a phone call will do.

It is interesting that all this is common sense really, try these tips out – they are working for me.

•If you want to start the new year with proven suggestions for enhancing your business' performance contact Whanganui's specialist business consulting practice, Balance Consulting 021-244-2421.