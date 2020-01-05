Air New Zealand has announced it will donate $100,000 to Red Cross Australia's efforts to support communities affected by the bushfires.

In a letter sent to Air NZ staff, acting chief executive Jeff McDowall described the bushfires "unprecedented" and "heartbreaking".

"It is simply devastating to see this scale of loss and our hearts go out to our Australian colleagues, customers and neighbours. Kia kaha," McDowall said.

In New South Wales there are currently three emergency warnings in place for out of control fires. Some 143 fires were burning across NSW on Saturday night with 3600 firefighters on the ground.

The deadly wildfires, which have been raging since September, have already burned about 5 million hectares of land and destroyed more than 1500 homes.

Air New Zealand will also be flying New Zealand fire and emergency staff across the ditch to assist in containing the fires.

"A team of 22 fire crew will fly out this Wednesday for the front line of the fires and we have given our Government an assurance Air New Zealand will continue to provide whatever practical assistance might be required," McDowall said.

McDowall will be in charge of the airline until new chief executive Greg Foran takes the reins on 3 February.

The formal handover process will commence next week.