Britain's most revered news source, the BBC, has listed the Kiwi support clown who sat in on an Auckland ad-man's redundancy meeting among their most memorable stories of 2019.

The BBC "alternative end-of-the-year awards" is described as a "round up of the moments that put a smile on our faces in 2019".

READ MORE:

• Auckland adman hires professional clown for redundancy meeting

• Axed adman: Why I brought a clown to my redundancy meeting

• Axed adman Joshua Thompson's 'redundancy clown' gag was to feature in comedy routine before it was leaked

• Kiwi adman who took clown to redundancy meeting does Reddit AMA

Winning story under the "most creative response" category was Joe the Clown's exploits, who in September accompanied Auckland copywriter Josh Thompson to his redundancy meeting as his designated support person.

Advertisement

"Copywriter Josh Thompson could see the writing on the wall at work when he was called in for a meeting: he was facing redundancy. His managers encouraged him to bring a 'support person' to help cushion the blow, an option that is legally required in New Zealand," the BBC explained.

"But rather than bring a family member, a friend or even a pet, he splashed out NZ$200 [£100] on a clown called Joe, who sat making animal balloons during the meeting. The screeching sound proved to be somewhat of a distraction."

Joe the Clown and Thompson inside the redundancy meeting. SUPPLIED