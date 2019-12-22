Metlifecare shares have been placed in a trading halt after the retirement village company said it has received a further revised takeover proposal from an unamed suitor.

The company's board described it as a non-binding indicative proposal and said a scheme implementation agreement (SIA) with a third party has been "substantially negotiated".

However, the SIA has not yet been executed pending confirmatory financial due diligence.

The trading halt was placed pre market open this morning at the request of the company.

Advertisement

Metlifecare shares closed on Friday at $6.38.

Last week the company said it had rejected an indicative takeover offer of $6.50 a share as being too low after sounding out some of its major shareholders.

The board said its internal valuation could be in excess of $8 a share, depending on the assumptions used.

A first indicative offer from an unnamed suitor came out of the woodwork last month and, while it would've been a premium to the $5.18 price the shares were trading at, it's still below Metlifecare's net tangible asset value of $6.96 per share.

"Following confidential institutional soundings, a binding offer at $6.50 per share is unlikely to be supported by the requisite majority of shareholders voting. In particular, the Accident Compensation Corporation, Nikko Asset Management, and Generate have advised they would vote against such an offer," the company said in a statement last week.