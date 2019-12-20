An Auckland berth at the desirable Ōrākei Marina on Tamaki Dr fetched more than $800,000 in just 20 minutes, the boss of that business said.

Jason Snashall, Ōrāki Marina general manager, said a 20m berth went for "north of $800,000 recently. We put it out on email to our interested buyers. We've got a waiting list and it was snapped up within 20 minutes."

A new national record could be set if the sale of a 35m berth advertised recently at $1.6m goes ahead. Putting that to the market so far failed and the berth ad has been withdrawn.

"But this is New Zealand's most expensive marina," Snashall said.

Berths at the marina are sold on terms running through till 2041 when an application would be made to continue the marina business, he said.

The Ōrākei Marina is owned by a charitable trust and has, he said, and unlike other marinas in private hands, did not have a profit motive.

The marina was developed by Tony Mair who is now about to start work on a 181-berth Kennedy Point Marina on Waiheke Island.

Plans for Waiheke's new Kennedy Point Marina. Photo / Kennedy Point Marina

That will be the island's first purpose-built marina but Mair said he had fought for years to begin. He got a resource consent in 2017 but opponents went to the Environment Court twice, the Māori Land Court and the High Court.

Mair now plans to begin work on the island in April and said berths had sold from $180,000 each.

The Herald reported last year how berth prices were rising fast, particularly in advance of the 2021 America's Cup.

"The demand is outweighing the supply. Some of the prices in Bayswater have doubled in the last year," said Ken Davern, who works for MarinaBerths.com.

A limited number of marinas around the city meant little choice for many, particularly if they had to leave an area like the Viaduct and find new berths.

Compounding berth supply has been Team New Zealand taking over the majority of Hobson West Marina as a base for the 2021 America's Cup.

Around 160 superyachts and a further 100 medium-sized boats are projected to enter the Hauraki Gulf for the cup.

BERTH PRICES:

• Ōrākei Marina: $800,000-$1.6m

• Kennedy Point Marina, Waiheke Island: from $180,000

• Bayswater Marina: one berth advertised $26,000

• Lyttelton:$5000-$11,800 reported sales at opening, 2018