Brit Nick Grayston, chief executive of the country's largest retailer The Warehouse Group, operating about 300 bricks and mortar stores, reflects on the year past, looks ahead to what's to come for the evolving retailer and reveals his first jobs.

How would you describe 2019 for your business?

A: A momentous year of transformation and year-end results with a 26 per cent increase in net profit after tax - our best since 2011. This reflected the efforts our team has put in over the previous three years.

What do you think 2020 will bring?

A: Consumer confidence is toughening, but we will continue to build momentum as our transformation gathers pace. Change will be the only predictable constant and in 2020 we'll be working hard to empower our people to be able to make swift, agile decisions.

Going into an election year, what are the three biggest issues the Government needs to solve?

A: Commitment to a 30-year infrastructure plan. Agreement to formalised strategies to plan for the future of work. This should include increased employment law flexibility.

Legislation for a sustainable future in New Zealand including a universal carbon tax that charges for the carbon footprint each product and service creates.

What should be un-invented in 2020?

A: Fossil fuels and our dependence on them.

What do you want to fix in 2020?

A: The partisan view towards building an infrastructure for a sustainable future being only short term. Let's look further into the future.

What was your first job?

A: A distributor at Marks & Spencer's in the UK.

What was your worst job?

A: Holiday job working in a chemical suit in the contaminated section of a regional hospital laundry.

If you could change one thing about the workplace what would it be?

A: I would like to see a move from the traditional top-down command and control leadership to a flatter structure where teams are empowered to make decisions at pace.

How do you stop yourself from working during the holiday period?

A: I will get out on the ocean sailing where it is impossible to think about work.