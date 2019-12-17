A woman in the United States received an early Christmas present after an error from her bank made her a multi-millionaire for a day.

Ruth Balloon was finishing her shift at Roma Boots in Dallas, Texas when she decided to check her account at LegacyTexasBank, only to find she was an extra US$37 million ($56.1m) richer, reported KTVT.

"I was like, 'Wow, we have a lot of money!'" Balloon said.

Balloon said after a few deep breaths she told her husband, who called the bank about the deposit.

Unfortunately for the pair, the bank told them it was a clerical error before apologising and taking back the money.

"I was a millionaire, I have a screen shot of it so I can say that now," Balloon told KTVT.

Balloon is not the only person to have found millions of dollars mistakenly put into their account.

Earlier this year, an 18-year-old boy from Northern Ireland found he had £8.9m ($16.7m) in his Nationwide bank account.

Dane Gillespie had previously cashed a cheque from his grandmother worth £8900 – but several extra zeros were added to the deposit by mistake.

However, it didn't take long for Nationwide to fix the error.

His mother, Caroline Gillespie, told Belfast Live her son had been shocked by the blunder.

"We couldn't believe it," she told the publication.

"My son thought he was a millionaire for a few hours.

" … My husband messaged me with the photograph of his bank account details. It took me a wee while to click.

"He's going to me, 'I'm gonna order a Porsche' and I said, 'Don't be daft, that's not our money, we need to get this sorted'."

Caroline said her son had enjoyed being a millionaire while it lasted.

- Additional reporting news.com.au