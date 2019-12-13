It is the DIY store filled with experts of all stripes, from home renovating to gardening, and now it would seem, for those who need help in the bedroom.

And now Bunnings Australia is offering "sexpert advice" — according to a photo of a seemingly X-rated sign which is now going viral.

The woman who shared the snap to a Facebook group dedicated to the hardware giant captioned her post: "So many services at Bunnings."

But not everything is as it seems.

As it turns out, the sign is an optical illusion, one that is the result of two doors sliding open at just the right moment.

Regardless, the Facebook post has garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from people quick to make jokes about Bunnings "new" services.

This sign declaring Bunning is now offering 'sexpert advice' is going viral on social media. Photo / Bunnings Mums Australia

"Is this why people go to Bunnings so often. Explains why everyone is so interested in the sausages," said one.

While another added: "My mother started disappearing at about 3.30pm every afternoon with a friend and in the end I had to know what was going on.

"She said we have to be at Bunnings for just after 4.00pm. What for? That's when the tradies arrive. I think you can figure out the rest."

Another chimed in to say how delighted they were to discover that Bunnings was "so adept at giving such 'specialised advice'."

Many however just branded the sign "X-rated".